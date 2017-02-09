Several arrests made during separate traffic stops I-20; Drugs, weapons confiscated

I-20 arrests View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Jennifer Millar Westly Lara Corey Lewis April Littleton Lathero Stringer Quinton Holly Marion Watts Jr.

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Deputies are cracking down on crimes on I-20.

According to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department, deputies on the Special Investigations Unit along with Morton Police officers are tackling the drug pipeline on I-20. They made 11 felony arrests and seized drugs, weapons and money during the crackdown.

Below are some recent arrests:

On Friday, Jan. 27, deputies pulled over a tan Infiniti for careless driving on I-20 eastbound in Morton. A hidden compartment was located containing approximately 3 gallons of an unknown chemical.Deputies also located marijuana and a firearm. Alex Robinson,Woryah Kamara, Mathew Sawyer, and Willie Besson were arrested. Authorities said they all have ties to West Africa and reside in Pennsylvania. They were booked in at the Scott County Jail.

Sunday, Jan. 29, authorities stopped a Chevy Malibu on I-20 westbound for careless driving in Morton. The K-9 dog alerted officers that their might be drugs in the car. Five pounds of hi-grade marijuana was hidden in a box in the trunk. Marion Watt’s Jr. was charged with trafficking a controlled substance. He was booked into the Scott County jail.

On Monday, Jan. 30, Westly Lara of Lubbock, Texas and Jennifer Millar of California were stopped for a traffic violation on I-20 West in Morton In a Nissan. Officers found THC in liquid form designed for e-cigarettes, 20 grams of high grade of marijuana and a compartment built in the vehicle under the center console containing marijuana and approx. $44,000. Both were charged with possession of controlled substance and conspiracy to commit a crime and booked into the Scott County Jail. The cash and vehicle were seized.

On Monday, Jan. 30, authorities stopped a SUV on I-20 near Edwards for a traffic violation. Officers became suspicious after a marijuana odor was coming from the SUV. They discovered two pounds of hi-grade marijuana in the rear hatch of the SUV.The driver Lathero Stringer and passenger Quinton Holly, both of Terry, MS were charged with Trafficking a controlled substance and a traffic violation. Both subjects were booked in at the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond.

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, authorities made a traffic stop on a Toyota Camry for careless driving. It led to arrest of Corey Lewis and April Littleton for aggravated trafficking of controlled substance and two counts of trafficking of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm. A consensual search revealed over 4,000 tablets of Ecstasy, about 25 grams of Hash, and approx. 1 oz Powder MDMA and a firearm. Both subjects were booked in the Scott County Jail.