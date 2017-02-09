State lawmakers fail to pass bills that would change school funding

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — State lawmakers failed to pass bills that would change school funding.

The deadline was 8 p.m. Thursday, but the house adjourned around 4 p.m. before they got to House Bill 1294.

That bill along with Senate Bill 2607 have been called placeholders with little to no information about how education funding would change.

Republican Senator Gray Tollison told WJTV Wednesday details would be released and any changes would be based on recommendations from EdBuild.

Today, no details and that could mean it comes back up later in a special session.

In a joint statement speaker of the House Philip Gunn and Lt. Gov Tate Reeves released this statement:

We are dedicated to revamping the current formula, which is seriously flawed and needs to be replaced with a plan that focuses on student needs in the classroom,” said Speaker of the House Philip Gunn and Lt. Governor Tate Reeves in a joint statement.