Amazon to begin collecting sales taxes in Arkansas in March

Andrew DeMillo, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, left, shakes hands with Senate President Jonathan Dismang on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, after signing legislation outlining a $50 million tax cut for thousands of low-income residents. A Senate panel endorsed a separate proposal aimed at forcing Amazon to collect state sales taxes, and lawmakers are eyeing the potential revenue from the move to help pay for future income tax cuts. (AP Photo by Andrew DeMillo)
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, left, shakes hands with Senate President Jonathan Dismang on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, after signing legislation outlining a $50 million tax cut for thousands of low-income residents. A Senate panel endorsed a separate proposal aimed at forcing Amazon to collect state sales taxes, and lawmakers are eyeing the potential revenue from the move to help pay for future income tax cuts. (AP Photo by Andrew DeMillo)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – Amazon says it will begin collecting sales taxes on purchases in Arkansas, a move that lawmakers have said could bring millions in additional revenue to the state.

A spokeswoman for the e-commerce giant said Friday that the company will begin collecting sales taxes on March 1, but declined further comment.

The move comes days after Arkansas lawmakers advanced separate efforts aimed at forcing the retailer to begin collecting the sales tax.

Arkansas is among a handful of states where Amazon doesn’t have a distribution center or office and doesn’t collect sales taxes.

Arkansas previously relied on a U.S. Supreme Court decision to avoid collecting taxes in states where it doesn’t have a presence. But the company reversed course in recent months in several other states.

 

