Blackstone buys largest US benefits admin platform for $4.8B

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
** FILE PHOTO ** A plaque with the Blackstone Group's company logo is seen at the company's headquarters in New York in this Aug. 13, 2007 file photo. Blackstone Group LP, one of the world's largest private-equity firms, reported a third-quarter loss Monday on charges related to its initial public offering and lower real-estate fees, sending shares down more than 6 percent. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, file)
** FILE PHOTO ** A plaque with the Blackstone Group's company logo is seen at the company's headquarters in New York in this Aug. 13, 2007 file photo. Blackstone Group LP, one of the world's largest private-equity firms, reported a third-quarter loss Monday on charges related to its initial public offering and lower real-estate fees, sending shares down more than 6 percent. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, file)

NEW YORK (AP) – Investment firm Blackstone is buying Aon’s technology-enabled benefits and human resources assets in a deal valued at up to $4.8 billion.

The transaction includes $4.3 billion at closing and the potential for up to an additional $500 million based on future performance.

The companies said Friday that the Aon assets being purchased are the largest benefits administration platform in the U.S., serving approximately 15 percent of the U.S. working population across more than 1,400 companies.

The deal is targeted to close by the end of the second quarter.

Aon Plc., based in London, topped profit expectations as well for the fourth quarter Friday, with net income of $502 million.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s