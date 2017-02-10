Crew begin work on Forest Avenue water main break

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Crews have started working on the Forest Avenue water main break.

The City of Jackson hired a contractor to make repairs to the 48-inch line break.

Water has been gushing down the road for weeks.

Crews will to close some of the water valves temporarily. We’re told that this could affect water customers in South Jackson.

The The contractor plans to have the work completed by Sunday, February 12.

The area will be under a boil water notice immediately following the repair until the Mississippi State Department of Health notifies the city that water samples are clear.