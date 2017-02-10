Fed board member Daniel Tarullo announces resignation

Martin Crutsinger, Economic Writer, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO Daniel Tarullo, President-elect Barack Obama's selection to become a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 15, 2009, before a Senate Banking Committee hearing on his nomination. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
WASHINGTON (AP) – Federal Reserve board member Daniel Tarullo has announced his resignation. He is a key official guiding the Fed’s bank regulation efforts.

Tarullo’s decision will clear the way for President Donald Trump to select someone for the bank supervision position. Trump is likely to choose someone more in line with his desires to roll back the regulations put in place by the Dodd-Frank Act, which overhauled bank supervision in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.

Tarullo said in a short resignation letter to Trump that he planned to resign “on or around April 5, 2017.”

There are currently two vacancies on the Fed board because Congress refused to confirm two nominees of former President Barack Obama.

FILE PHOTO Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer, from left, Chair Janet Yellen, Governors Daniel Tarullo and Lael Brainard, attend a Federal Reserve System' Board of Governors open meeting, to discuss an advanced notice of proposed rulemaking regarding capital requirements for institutions significantly engaged in insurance activities, as well as a proposed rule to apply enhanced prudential standards for systemically important insurance firms at the Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington, Friday, June 3, 2016. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
