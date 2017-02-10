Graffiti, racist note left on home of Jackson community activist

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A community activist came home Thursday night and found graffiti and a racist note on his door.

Stanley Wesley lives in South Jackson off Terry Road. He said when he came home around 9:30 p.m., he found the words KKK spray-painted on his front door along with a note that used a racial slur.

A neighbor called him and told him about the incident. Someone also started a small fire on the left side of his home.

Wesley is the president of the organization “Respect Our Black Dollars.” The group is known for community work and organizing protests.

The note said it was a message from the KKK and that the group should stop. Two names were also listed at the bottom of the note.

Wesley, his supporters, and some city leaders held a news conference at Jackson City Hall Friday. They said these types of incidents will not be tolerated.

The Jackson Fire Department is investigating. Fire officials said they do suspect that the fire was started intentionally.

Wesley said he has also contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigation about the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.