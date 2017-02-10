Third person dies after Robinson Road shootings

UPDATE: 02/10/2017 6:10am Another person who was shot has now succumbed to his injuries while being treated at Merit Health. This marks the tenth homicide for the city of Jackson this year.

The identities of those involved, including the deceased, have not been released.

JPD Commander Tyree Jones says that, based on the information they have learned so far, they believe that at least two of the individuals who were involved were attempting an armed robbery. He says that, although they are at the beginning stages of their investigation, he does not believe that any additional suspects are at large.

Robinson Rd. shooting update: Another shooting victim pronounced deceased at Merit Health. One victim still serious. 10th homicide for 2017 — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) February 10, 2017

Original Story:

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) Jackson Police are investigating and trying to sort out the details of shootings that took place overnight at an apartment complex located at 3150 Robinson Road.

At this time little is known except that at least four people were shot. JPD says that two individuals were confirmed dead at the scene. Two were sent to local hospitals in “very serious condition.”

Update: Four shot, two confirmed deceased on scene. Two at local hospitals in very serious condition. No third death to report at this time. https://t.co/aWjiGooVhB — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) February 10, 2017

JPD investigating shooting w/ multiple victims at 3150 Robinson Rd. Three confirmed deceased. No suspect info. PIO will update on scene. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) February 10, 2017