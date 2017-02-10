JPS JROTC holds West Point Leadership, Ethic and Diversity in STEM Workshop

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Hundreds gathered together Friday to participate in the second annual West Point Military Academy Workshop.

Approximately 200 Jackson Public Schools JROTC Cadets, along with 40 JPS Middle School Junior Cadet Corps students from Powell Academy of Military Science and 50 JPS educators participated in the Leadership, Ethics, and Diversity in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Workshop.

Leaders said the event was an effort to engage the region. The West Point team participated in several events during their stay

The senior West Point Representative, Colonel Melinda Kalainoff, Academy Professor and Acting Deputy Head, Department of Chemistry and Life Science also came to Jackson.

West Point Cadet Emily McGowan presented the keynote address during the morning plenary session.