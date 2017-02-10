TRAFFIC: MHP investigating fatal crash on I-55 in Hazelhurst

UPDATE: 02/10/2017 8:01am The Mississippi Highway Patrol has released the following via Twitter:
UPDATE: 02/10/2017 7:50am The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) estimates delays in the area as being approximately one hour in duration at I-55 northbound at MS 28 near Exit 61.
Original Story:
HAZELHURST, Mississippi (WJTV) – Police and emergency responders are on the scene of a crash along I-55 near mile marker 61 in the Copiah County town of Hazelhurst.
Both northbound lanes are blocked at this time. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.
Corporal Eric Henry of the Mississippi Highway Patrol confirms that one person has died.
Few details are available. WJTV has a crew headed to the scene. More information and traffic updates will be provided as soon as they are available.
