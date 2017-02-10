MHP investigating fatal crash on I-55 in Hazlehurst

UPDATE: 02/10/2017 3:31pm According to MHP Cpl. Eric Henry, the driver killed in the crash has been identified as 54-year-old Tony McKinley. McKinley is from Natchez.

UPDATE: 02/10/2017 10:10am The Mississippi Highway Patrol says that all lanes are back open on I-55 in Copiah County.

@MississippiDOT all lanes are back open on 55 in Copiah — MHP Jackson (@MHPTroopC) February 10, 2017

UPDATE: 02/10/2017 9:08am WJTV’s Natay Holmes says that the F-150 involved in the crash is being removed from the scene. The passenger of the 18-wheeler says that his co-driver is “shaken up” following the crash.

F-150 removed from side of the interstate. MHP confirms driver was ejected from the car, died at the scene @WJTV pic.twitter.com/QGFh908ew1 — Natay Holmes (@NatayHolmes) February 10, 2017

Damage to front end of 18wheeler after fatal crash on I55N. Passenger says his co-driver is shaken up @WJTV pic.twitter.com/YzieLP1xVz — Natay Holmes (@NatayHolmes) February 10, 2017

Fatal crash: Driver of F-150 dies after crossing median on I55 and hitting 18 wheeler. I55N, near exit 61 shut down temporarily @WJTV pic.twitter.com/irTeZV8dfF — Natay Holmes (@NatayHolmes) February 10, 2017

UPDATE: 02/10/2017 8:20am MHP Corporal Eric D. Henry says that the crash occurred just before 6:50am. The crash involved a pickup truck and an 18-wheeler. Corporal Henry says that the MHP’s preliminary investigation shows that the driver of a Ford F-150 was traveling southbound on I-55 when the driver lost control and crossed over the median into the northbound lane and clipped the front bumper of an 18- wheeler that was traveling north on I- 55.

He says, “After impact the F 150 stuck a ditch and overturned ejecting the driver. The driver of the F 150 was killed on scene. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt. There was two occupants in the 18 wheeler. The driver of the 18 wheeler was taken to Hardy Wilson Hospital with minor injuries. The passenger was not transported.”

The identity of the person who was killed is not being officially released pending notification of the family.

UPDATE: 02/10/2017 8:01am The Mississippi Highway Patrol has released the following via Twitter:

Copiah Fatal 02102017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo Credit: Natay Holmes, WJTV Photo Credit: Natay Holmes, WJTV Photo Credit: Natay Holmes, WJTV Photo Credit: Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop C (@MHPTroopC) Photo Credit: Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop C via @MHPTroopC (portions of photo blurred)

UPDATE: 02/10/2017 7:50am The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) estimates delays in the area as being approximately one hour in duration at I-55 northbound at MS 28 near Exit 61.

Original Story:

HAZELHURST, Mississippi (WJTV) – Police and emergency responders are on the scene of a crash along I-55 near mile marker 61 in the Copiah County town of Hazelhurst.

Both northbound lanes are blocked at this time. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Corporal Eric Henry of the Mississippi Highway Patrol confirms that one person has died.

@MississippiDOT we are working a accident on I 55 northbound at mm61 Copiah Co. one confirmed fatal both lanes are blocked on 55 N/B — MHP Jackson (@MHPTroopC) February 10, 2017

Few details are available. WJTV has a crew headed to the scene. More information and traffic updates will be provided as soon as they are available.

Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.

You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.