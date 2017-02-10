TRAFFIC: I-20 eastbound at MS 18W near Robinson Road Exit 40

UPDATE: 02/10/2017 8:23am MDOT says that traffic along the right shoulder of the road is impacted. Area delays are now estimated as being approximately 40 minutes in duration.

Original Story:

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) says delays of up to an hour should be expected along I-20 eastbound at MS 18W near Robinson Road and Exit 40.

A crash reported in the area is causing a high traffic impact.

No specific details about the nature of the crash or the extent of possible injuries have been released.

WJTV will provide more information and traffic updates as soon as they are available.

