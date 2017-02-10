Whitten Middle celebrates ‘No One Eats Alone Day’

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Whitten Middle and two organizations are celebrating ‘No One Eats Alone Day’.

Magnolia Health hosted an assembly in honor of the day, which was created by the non-profit Beyond Difference.

The purpose of the day is teach students about social isolation and the negative impact it can have on a student’s health and academic performance.

The assembly was held at Whitten Middle. Students were encouraged to demonstrate inclusion by interacting or sitting with people who they don’t know at lunch.