VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Police are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting at the New Main Apartments on Alcorn Drive.

According to Captain Sandra Williams, the shooting happened around 2:30. We’re told a juvenile was shot by another juvenile.

The victim was taken to Merit Health. Williams says the victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

We’re told that officers are on scene questioning witnesses.

The search for the shooter is ongoing.