MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a murder in the Foxworth Community.

Investigators say 23-year-old Kendarious Brister is charged with murder in the death of 20-year-old Calen Malek Shaw.

We’re told the shooting happened on Old Morgantown Road, Friday evening.

The investigation is ongoing. A motive is unknown at this time.