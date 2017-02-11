Water restored to Jackson neighbors; Forest Ave. water main not fixed

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Water has been restored to hundreds of Jackson customers. But a problem remains unfixed with a weeks old water main break on Forest Avenue.

The city began repairs Friday afternoon. It caused many residents and businesses to lose water pressure. Some were even left without water throughout Friday night and Saturday morning.

According to a new release sent out Saturday afternoon, those repair efforts were stopped once crews realized the infrastructure was much worse than expected.

The release stated:

“The work that began Friday and ended Saturday afternoon revealed additional damaged infrastructure that would make the repair more extensive and would require a longer period of water outage…These measures are being taken to prevent a more catastrophic incident, which would result in loss of water service indefinitely. We will continue with a phased approach to these repairs and provide notice and updates accordingly.”

Now that water has been restored, any affected areas are under a boil water notice.