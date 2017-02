JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police responded to 2330 Castle hill Drive sometime Sunday morning to a domestic dispute.

JPD confirms a woman shot her ex-boyfriend after he broke into her home.

27 year old, Eugene Ladell was shot once. He was later taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

The ex-girlfriend was not injured. She was questioned, but no charges are pending against her at this time.

Ladell possibly faces burglary charges once he is released from treatment.