Grammy Museum of Mississippi nears one year anniversary

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Since opening in March 2016, over 30,000 people from 25 countries have visited the Grammy Museum of Mississippi. Located in Cleveland, it’s the only Grammy museum other than the one in Los Angeles.

Museum founding team and board member, Carol Puckett, says Mississippi has had more Grammy winners per capita than any state in the country.

“They say that the blues began at Dockery plantation, which is only three miles from the Grammy Museum,” said Puckett.

Mississippi’s rich music history isn’t the only one represented at the museum. All Grammy winners of all genres are celebrated. The museum also has instruments and costumes worn by the industry’s favorite artists.

“My personal favorite exhibit is the Beyonce and Tina turner exhibit and we have a theater that has Tina and Beyonce preparing and then performing for the Grammys,” said Puckett.

Grammy winners sometimes stop by. Puckett says Dorothy Moore is a regular visitor. And just last week, Bobby Rush taught an educational program for children.