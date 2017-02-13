Bill affects SD faith-based foster care, adoption agencies

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A bill making its way through the South Dakota Legislature would protect faith-based foster care and adoption agencies that deny a child’s placement with same-sex couples and single people.

The agencies could still benefit from state funds and contracts without fear of retribution from government officials.

The Argus Leader (http://argusne.ws/2kKvL1D ) says the bill’s sponsors say the legislation is needed to protect the agencies’ religious freedom. Opponents say it discriminates against those who don’t hold the same values or don’t meet the “traditional family” model.

Catholic Social Services executive director James Kinyonof in Rapid City says his organization suggests alternate agencies to prospective parents who don’t meet the standards set by the faith-based groups.

