Bill affects SD faith-based foster care, adoption agencies

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
ap_618844125189

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A bill making its way through the South Dakota Legislature would protect faith-based foster care and adoption agencies that deny a child’s placement with same-sex couples and single people.

The agencies could still benefit from state funds and contracts without fear of retribution from government officials.

The Argus Leader (http://argusne.ws/2kKvL1D ) says the bill’s sponsors say the legislation is needed to protect the agencies’ religious freedom. Opponents say it discriminates against those who don’t hold the same values or don’t meet the “traditional family” model.

Catholic Social Services executive director James Kinyonof in Rapid City says his organization suggests alternate agencies to prospective parents who don’t meet the standards set by the faith-based groups.

___

Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s