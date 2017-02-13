Bobby Rush wins 1st Grammy at the age of 83

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Blues musician Bobby Rush won his first Grammy Monday night for his album Porcupine Meat.

The Louisiana native has lived in Jackson, Miss. since the 1980s.

Rush won the award for Traditional Blues Album.

Bobby Rush poses in the press room with the award for best traditional blues album for "Porcupine Meat" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
During his acceptance speech, he said he’d created more than 370 records since 1951. He said he was grateful to win a Grammy at the age of 83.

He posted a video on his Facebook page about how honored he was to win.

He beat Lurrie Bell, Joe Bonamassa, Luther Dickinson, and Vasti Jackson.

