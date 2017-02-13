Boil water notice still in effect for South Jackson residents

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV ) — The boil water advisory that was issued Saturday for some South Jackson residents is still in effect.

City crews begin working on a water line break on Forest Avenue Friday which caused little to no water pressure for some water customers in South Jackson.

Water samples are expected Tuesday, according to city officials.

Below is a list of streets that are under the advisory:

[601-799] Raymond Road; 39204

[500-799] W McDowell Road; 39204

Key Elementary School , 699 McDowell Road; 39204

[1900-1999] Castle Hill Drive; 39204

Wilkins Elementary School, 1961 Castle Hill Drive; 39204

Jackson State University, 1400 J. R. Lynch Street; 39217

New Jerusalem Church,1276 Raymond Road; 39204

Wilson Boulevard; 39204

Hospital Drive; 39204

Merit Health Central (formally known as CMMC), 1850 Chadwick Drive; 39204

Hinds Nursing Allied Health Center, 1750 Chadwick Drive; 39204

[100-299] Daniel Lake Boulevard; 39212

Whitten Middle School, 210 Daniel Lake Boulevard; 39212