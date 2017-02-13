Chicken processor plans to invest $2M in Carthage, hire 150

CARTHAGE, Miss. (AP) – A new wholesale company that includes some Georgia partners will invest more than $2 million and hire 150 people to process chicken in Leake County, Mississippi.

Pearl River Foods will buy chicken, process it into breasts and tenders, and sell it to other companies.

The Mississippi Development Authority will contribute $1.5 million in federal community development money to improve a building that Pearl River Foods will lease from Leake County. The county will provide $170,000 for infrastructure improvements.

Pearl River Foods was founded by four partners of Victory Foods of Gainesville, Georgia, as well as two new partners, but is not a sister company.

The company expects to begin operations in October.

Poultry is already Leake County’s biggest private industry, with Tyson Foods employing more than 1,400 people in Carthage.

