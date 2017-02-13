City of Clinton giving away free trees

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — The City of Clinton is holding a tree giveaway for its residents.

The giveaway is a part of the City of Clinton’s Storm Water Prevention Plan.

The free trees will be available at the Community Development Office located at 961 Highway 80 East. You can get them from Monday, Feb. 13 through Friday, Feb. 17, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

There will also be a meeting on Feb. 23 at the Clinton Visitor Center at 9 a.m. City officials will talk about storm water runoff issues and answer any questions.