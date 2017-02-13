Judge tosses lawsuit by former Greenwood schools chief

GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) – A federal judge has tossed out a lawsuit by a former Greenwood schools chief who sought compensation over being fired.

The Greenwood Commonwealth reports (http://bit.ly/2lsZ22B ) former Superintendent Montrell Greene was fired in January 2016 and sued the Greenwood Public School District and three school board members in May.

A motion to dismiss his lawsuit was filed in June, and U.S. District Judge Glen H. Davidson granted it Wednesday.

During Greene’s tenure, the Mississippi Department of Education released an audit listing 22 violations of state process standards in the Greenwood district. It accused the district of reporting inaccurate information, said board members improperly interfered in management and accused Greene and the board of bullying district employees.

