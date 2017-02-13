Philadelphia man pleads guilty to child exploitation

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WJTV) — A Philadelphia resident is going to prison for child exploitation.

According to Attorney General Jim Hood, 43-year-old Edwin Jay Bradford pleaded guilty in Scott County Circuit Court. A judge sentenced Bradford to 40 years in prison with 30 of those years suspended, leaving 10 years to serve.

Bradford was ordered to pay $1,000 to the Mississippi Children’s Trust Fund and $1,000 to the Mississippi Crime Victim Compensation Fund.

He must also register as a sex offender.

Authorities arrested Bradford in August in Forest. An investigation revealed that at the time of his arrest, he was traveling to meet a 14-year-old girl in Forest that he had been communicating with online for the purpose of engaging in sexual explicit conduct.

“When criminals take to the internet with the intent to exploit our children, one of the best technological tools of our time can turn into one of the most dangerous,” Attorney General Hood said. “The internet opens the door for predators like this defendant to take advantage of our children, and we must remain vigilant to protect our kids from harm,” Attorney General Hood said. “We appreciate the hard work and commitment of our federal, state and local law enforcement agencies for working to capture these criminals. I’d also like to thank Judge Collins for giving this defendant time to serve in prison, where he will be unable to further prey upon kids.”