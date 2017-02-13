Radio station van spray-painted with racist graffiti

Related Coverage Graffiti, racist note left on home of Jackson community activist

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A radio station van is spray-painted with racist graffiti.

The WMPR van was parked outside the radio station on Pecan Park Circle.

A racial slur and ‘KKK’ were painted on the vehicle.

This also the same radio station where Stanley Wesley, the president of Respect Our Black Dollars, hosts a radio talk show every week.

His home was vandalized last week with racial slurs and set on fire. Wesley says he’s not sure if the same people are responsible for both incidents.

“WMPR is a community station,” said Wanda Evers, the station manager. “We do not try to inflict harm or hatred against anybody.”

Jackson police are investigating.