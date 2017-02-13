Reward offered for info on woman who cashed counterfeit checks

By Published:
Photo: Courtesy of Crime Stoppers
Photo: Courtesy of Crime Stoppers

 

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Madison Police Department needs your help identifying a woman who they said used counterfeit checks.

A reward is being offered for information that would lead to her arrest.

Police said on December 7, the woman in the photos passed a counterfeit check at the Origin Bank in Madison. The check was for $999.

Photo: Courtesy of Crime Stoppers
Photo: Courtesy of Crime Stoppers

The same woman passed another check for the same amount at another bank on the same day. Police said she used a fake ID that matched the name on the checks.

Anyone with information that leads to the positive identification and arrest of this individual would be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500.

If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link. 

