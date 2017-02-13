Vicksburg water rates could increase for repairs, mayor says

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. says the city might have to increase water and sewer rates in the future to pay for repairs to the system.

The Vicksburg Post reports Flaggs made the comments after he and aldermen approved a $1.6 million bid to replace one of the two clarifiers at the city’s wastewater treatment plant. The clarifier popped out of the ground a year ago, causing damage to it and the pipes underneath.

Vicksburg last increased water and sewer rates in April 2015. That included a $5 fee to comply with a 2013 Environmental Protection Agency consent decree to assess, repair, replace and upgrade one-tenth of the city’s sewer system each year for 10 years. The system is 110 years old.