WJTV’s MS Most Wanted

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) — Authorities need your help finding some wanted suspects.
The three people listed below are wanted by the Natchez Police Department for crimes:
- Howard Clemens is 53 years old. He is wanted for residential burglary. His last known address was on Tate Road in Greenville, Miss.
- Johnny Jackson, Jr. is about 57 years old, police say. He is wanted for grand larceny. Jackson’s last known address is on Dyer Road in Natchez.
- Amber Davis is 29 years old. She is wanted for felony shoplifting. Her last known address is on Itasca Drive in Natchez.
Anyone with information on there whereabouts, contact the Natchez Police Department.
