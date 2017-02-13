WJTV’s MS Most Wanted

By Published:
ms-most-wanted

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) — Authorities need your help finding some wanted suspects.

The three people listed below are wanted by the Natchez Police Department for crimes:

  • Howard Clemens is 53 years old. He is wanted for residential burglary. His last known address was on Tate Road in Greenville, Miss.
  • Johnny Jackson, Jr. is about 57 years old, police say. He is wanted for grand larceny. Jackson’s last known address is on Dyer Road in Natchez.
  • Amber Davis is 29 years old. She is wanted for felony shoplifting. Her last known address is on Itasca Drive in Natchez.

Anyone with information on there whereabouts, contact the Natchez Police Department.

MS Most Wanted

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s