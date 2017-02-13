WJTV’s MS Most Wanted

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) — Authorities need your help finding some wanted suspects.

The three people listed below are wanted by the Natchez Police Department for crimes:

Howard Clemens is 53 years old. He is wanted for residential burglary. His last known address was on Tate Road in Greenville, Miss.

Johnny Jackson, Jr. is about 57 years old, police say. He is wanted for grand larceny. Jackson’s last known address is on Dyer Road in Natchez.

Amber Davis is 29 years old. She is wanted for felony shoplifting. Her last known address is on Itasca Drive in Natchez.

Anyone with information on there whereabouts, contact the Natchez Police Department.

MS Most Wanted View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Johnny Jackson, Jr. is wanted for grand larceny by in Natchez PD. (Photo: Natchez PD). 29-year-old Amber Davis is wanted for felony shoplifting by Natchez PD. (Photo: Natchez PD) 53-year-old Howard Clemens is wanted for residential burglary by Natchez PD. (Photo: Natchez PD) 22-year-old Johnny Williams is wanted for possession of a stolen firearm. (Photo: HCSO) 52-year-old Manuel Bracey is wanted by the Hinds Co. Sheriff's Office for aggravated assault and for being a felon with a firearm (Photo: HCSO) 48-year-old Rickey Levone Stevenson is wanted for carjacking. (Photo: HCSO) Gabriel Carmen is wanted by the Adams County Sheriff's Department for touching a child for lustful purposes. (Photo: ACSO) Jermier Benton is wanted by the Adams County Sheriff's Department for burglary. (Photo: ACSO) Patrick Kelly is wanted by the Adams County Sheriff's Department for forgery. (Photo: ACSO) Maurice Avant Diane Coleman-Brooks