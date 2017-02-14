14-year-old arrested in Jackson carjacking investigation

Related Coverage Carjacked vehicle recovered in South Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police arrested a 14-year-old in connection with two carjackings that happened in January.

Police charged Meshard Johnson with the crimes. They are looking for more suspects in the case.

On January 11, officers went to the Medical Arts East at Baptist Hospital on State Street after a woman was carjacked by a man. She was sitting in her car eating lunch, and the robber took her 2015 Ford Mustang. The car was followed by a black Nissan SUV that was reported stolen.

The woman was struck with a handgun during the incident.

Officers were able to later find the two cars.

On January 16, officers investigated an armed carjacking that happened at the Chadwick Nursing and Rehab Center on Chadwick Drive. Two people were involved in the crime, police said.

The suspects left the scene in her 2016 Volkswagen Passat. There were no injuries reported.

On February 11, an officer stopped and detained Johnson Woody Drive and Beatrice Drive. Officer found a handgun from his waistband. The investigation revealed he was the suspect connected to the carjackings. The gun that was recovered is believed to be the weapon that was used in at least one of the incidents. Johnson has been charged as an adult with two counts of armed carjacking.

These investigations are ongoing, and investigators are seeking to identify other suspects involved. Anyone with any information on the identity of other suspects involved in these incidents should call police at 601-960-1234 or 601-355-TIPS (8477).