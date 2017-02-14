3 Mississippi colleges earn best value ranking in the South

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — U.S. News and World Report has named three Mississippi colleges as 2017 Best Value Schools.

William Carey University, Belhaven University and Mississippi College are all on the list for the U.S. Southern region.

Best value schools are above average academically and cost considerably less than many other schools when the financial aid that they dispense, in the form of need-based grants and scholarships, is taken into account.

The Best Value rankings were based on ratio of quality to price, need-based aid and average discount. The ratio of quality to price accounted for 60 percent of the overall score; the percentage of all undergraduates receiving need-based grants accounted for 25 percent; and the average discount accounted for 15 percent.

Belhaven school officials released a statement about the ranking.

“This award affirms the tremendous value found in a degree from Belhaven University and we take great pride in being named to this distinguished list of colleges and universities,” said Kevin Russell, Vice President for Enrollment and Marketing.

