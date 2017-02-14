7 St. Andrew’s students receive perfect score on ACT

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — Seven students a Ridgeland private school got a perfect score on their ACT.

The students attend St. Andrew’s Episcopal School.

“It’s a hard test for everybody,” George Penick said, who is the Head of School. “I think the extraordinary thing is these seven students did the best you can do.”

The students earned a 36, which is the highest score you can get on the test. The students said they worked hard, but they were still shocked to get a perfect score.

“I was so surprised, I woke up my mom, and we like sat in her bed and yelled for like five minutes,” said 11th grader Emily Kruse.

“I was like, ‘Ok, here goes nothing,'” said Joe Han. “I opened it and was like, wait am I actually seeing this correctly?”

The ACT covers reading, math, and an optional writing portion. The test takes a few hours to complete.

“You can’t hesitate on any of the questions because you don’t have a lot of time,” said 10th grader Allen Ryu.

Colin Dunigan, Director of College Counseling, said preparing for the ACT is best once the student gets to the 10th grade.

“Students need to challenge themselves within the curriculum,” he said. “If that means working to get ahead in math, taking courses over the summer.”

When asked if they think they could receive a perfect score again, the seven students all had the same answer: No.

We’re told that half of the students in the upcoming graduating class of 2017 at St Andrew’s earned a score of 30 or better on the ACT.

The school posted a photo of Allen, Joe, Emily, Daniel, Julia, Charley, and Peter on its Facebook page to congratulate them all.