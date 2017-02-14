A unique accomplishment

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Academy girls basketball team has three seniors who all eclipsed 1,000 career points this season.

Conley Chinn, Lauran Sheriff, and Emily McNair all reached the individual career milestone this season. The players have been able to have this individual success while playing for a championship caliber team. The Lady Raiders are the defending MAIS Overall Tournament champions and are 31-2 this season.

