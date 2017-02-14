Actress Nancy Stafford speaks at Belhaven University

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The students and staff at Belhaven University got the chance to see actress and published author.

Nancy Stafford was a special guest speaker Belhaven Tuesday. She spoke at the university’s chapel.

Stafford is known best for her role on the TV series Matlock, as Andy Griffith’s law partner.

She has starred in numerous movies and six TV series, including five years on Matlock and three years on the Emmy-award winning St. Elsewhere. She starred in the ABC series Sidekicks, and began her television acting career as a regular on the NBC daytime-drama, The Doctors.

Stafford has guest-starred on numerous shows including The Mentalist, Judging Amy and ER, starred in several TV movies, including A Child Too Many and Deadly Invasion and co-starred with Randy Travis in the feature film, The Wager. S

Her husband, Larry Myers, has been a pastor and worship leader since 1975. He helped establish the original Vineyard Christian Fellowship, and has helped plant three other churches in the Los Angeles area.