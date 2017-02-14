Aetna, Humana call off $34B deal to combine insurers

FILE PHOTO - This photo combo shows signage for health insurers Humana Inc., Aetna Inc., Cigna Corp., and Anthem Inc. On Thursday, July 21, 2016, federal regulators said they are suing to stop two major health insurance mergers because they say the deals will increase health care costs for Americans and lower the quality of care they get. The Department of Justice said that the combinations of Aetna and Humana and Anthem and Cigna would hurt competition that restrains the price of coverage and reduce benefits, among other drawbacks. (AP Photo)
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Aetna and Humana are calling off a $34 billion deal to combine the two major health insurers after a federal judge, citing antitrust concerns, shot down the deal.

Humana is entitled to a $1 billion breakup fee after the mutual decision to call off the tie-up, first announced in the summer of 2015.

It was the second major deal shot down in federal courts in as many months.

Another federal judge rejected Blue Cross-Blue Shield carrier Anthem’s bid to buy Cigna. Anthem is appealing that decision.

 

