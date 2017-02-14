Appeals court won’t re-hear ‘dusky gopher frog’ case

FILE PHOTO - In this Sept. 27, 2011 file photo, a gopher frog is seen at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans. A conservation group says the federal government hasn't done enough to save the endangered dusky gopher frog because it has yet to write up a rescue plan. The Center for Biological Diversity's legal notice of plans to sue comes about three months after a property rights group filed such a notice claiming the Interior Department has gone too far in protecting the frogs, which spawn in ponds so shallow they dry up in the summer. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Advocates for an endangered species of frog have won a victory in a case that’s headed for the U.S. Supreme Court.

A federal appeals court in New Orleans has refused to revive an environmental case involving the “dusky gopher frog.”

Last year, a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected a Louisiana business’s attempt to keep the federal government from listing its timberland as essential for the frog’s future.

On Monday the full court voted 8-6 against re-hearing the case.

The frogs now live in some parts of Mississippi but once were found in Alabama and Louisiana as well. Environmentalists say the Louisiana land in question contains a type of pond essential to the species’ survival.

The case next goes to the Supreme Court.

 

