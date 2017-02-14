Boil water advisory lifted for South Jackson residents

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The boil water advisory issued for several South Jackson streets has been lifted.

Below is a list of the impacted areas.

[601-799] Raymond Road; 39204

[500-799] W McDowell Road; 39204 o Key Elementary School , 699 McDowell Road; 39204

[1900-1999] Castle Hill Drive; 39204 o Wilkins Elementary School, 1961 Castle Hill Drive; 39204

Jackson State University, 1400 J. R. Lynch Street; 39217

New Jerusalem Church,1276 Raymond Road; 39204

Wilson Boulevard; 39204

Hospital Drive; 39204 Merit Health Central (formally known as CMMC), 1850 Chadwick Drive; 39204

Hinds Nursing Allied Health Center, 1750 Chadwick Drive; 39204

Whitten Middle School, 210 Daniel Lake Boulevard, 39212

The advisory went into effect after crews were out working on a 48-inch water line break on Forest Avenue. The work started Friday after noon and was expected to be completed by Sunday. However, the work had to come to a stop after learning that there was additional damage to the infrastructure that would make the repair more extensive and would require a longer period of water outage. City officials said crews will continue with a phased approach to these repairs and provide notice and updates accordingly.