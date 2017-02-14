CEO who knew of Mississippi kickbacks seeks light sentence

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A Texas man who has pleaded guilty to bribing Mississippi’s former prison chief argues that he should get a lower sentence or stay out of federal prison altogether.

The sentencing hearing for Mark Longoria of Houston began Monday and is scheduled to continue Tuesday. He faces up to five years in prison.

Longoria waived indictment and pleaded guilty to a felony charge of conspiracy to commit bribery in August.

The CEO of Drug Testing Corp., Longoria admitted he paid nearly $230,000 to Mississippi businessman Cecil McCrory for his work helping to secure $782,000 in sales of drug testing cups in 2013 and 2014. Longoria has said he found out during the contract that McCrory was kicking back $60,000 to then-Corrections Commissioner Christopher Epps but did nothing to stop it.