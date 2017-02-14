City officials hoping to improve traffic flow in Downtown Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) — Traffic flow in Downtown Brandon could change as the city looks to solve a years-long problem.

College Street in Downtown Brandon gets congested with traffic from Brandon Middle School, a problem that Mayor Butch Lee wants to fix.

Starting last fall, the city tried to come up with a solution of their own. When nothing panned out, they hired Wagner Construction.

They’ll subcontract with a company to put a drone in the air to evaluate congestion, traffic patterns, and how long pick up and drop off takes.

“The ideal situation is to get all vehicular traffic out of the streets,” Mayor Lee said. “You know it is somewhat of a safety hazard. We’ve got all those kids in buses and cars trying to be dropped off and picked up at the school.”

The congestion becomes a problem during times of emergencies.

“Traffic during school times can be a bit congested, but when a call comes in, and we get the address with our dispatch center, one of the first things our crews do is they plan out a route in their mind, and they try to find the best route and get around the congestion,” said Ben Warren, the public information officer for the Brandon Fire Department.

He said state law says when an emergency vehicle approaches, traffic should pull to the right. He said the fire department can maneuver around traffic in the area, but it could be improved.

“If we had just a little bit better access into particular areas it may give us a few more seconds to get in there and sometimes that’s critical in a life-threatening situation.”

The city is waiting for the study to start. Mayor Lee hopes to have some results in the next month or two. He said the city is willing to pay for infrastructure and engineering fees, although he doesn’t expect anything to be done this year.