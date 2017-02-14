Construction begins on Brandon amphitheater

brandon-amphitheater

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) — Next April, neighbors in Brandon will get to use a new 250-acre outdoor facility.

Tuesday, Brandon Mayor Butch Lee allowed our cameras onto the amphitheater construction site. Crews started working last October, and the first steel beams went up Monday.

The $15 million project is being funded by the city’s 2 percent food and beverage tax. The Quarry Trail Park will be located off Boyce Thompson Drive.

It will hold a baseball facility, the Brandon amphitheater, and miles of trails. The facility is expected to be open in 2018.

