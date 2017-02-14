Fired for Venus Williams remark, ex-commentator sues ESPN

Christopher Weber, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO - In this Jan. 26, 2017, file photo, United States' Venus Williams pauses while playing compatriot Coco Vandeweghe during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia. Doug Adler, a tennis commentator dropped by ESPN for a remark about Venus Williams during the Australian Open has sued the network for wrongful termination. Adler, a former tennis pro, maintains he was describing Williams' aggressive style last month as 'guerrilla' tactics and not comparing her with a 'gorilla.' (AP Photo/Aaron Favila, File)
FILE PHOTO - In this Jan. 26, 2017, file photo, United States' Venus Williams pauses while playing compatriot Coco Vandeweghe during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia. Doug Adler, a tennis commentator dropped by ESPN for a remark about Venus Williams during the Australian Open has sued the network for wrongful termination. Adler, a former tennis pro, maintains he was describing Williams' aggressive style last month as 'guerrilla' tactics and not comparing her with a 'gorilla.' (AP Photo/Aaron Favila, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A tennis commentator dropped by ESPN for a remark about Venus Williams during the Australian Open has sued the sports network for wrongful termination.

Former tennis pro Doug Adler maintains he was describing Williams’ aggressive style last month as “guerrilla” tactics and not comparing her with a “gorilla.”

He apologized for his poor word choice but was let go from ESPN mid-tournament.

Adler filed suit Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, saying he has wrongly been branded a racist and lost work because of the controversy. The suit calls for punitive financial damages, but doesn’t name an amount.

ESPN spokesman Mike Soltys says the network has not seen the lawsuit and has no comment.

Offended viewers called for Adler to be fired because they believed he had compared Williams, who is African-American, with a gorilla.

Related Post:

In the video below posted by TMZ Sports on YouTube, Doug Adler says that he never called Venus Williams a “gorilla:”

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s