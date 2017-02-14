Jackson councilman pushing for more security at apartment complexes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson city councilman Kenneth Stokes is pushing for more security at Jackson apartment complexes.

This comes after last week’s deadly quadruple shooting at Westwood Apartments.

Stokes wants any complex with 25 or more apartments to have at least one security guard.

He plans to introduce the proposal at next Tuesday’s council meeting.

“I think that it’s a lot of people in this city live in apartment complexes and we need to make sure they’re safe,” he said. “Any time you have these kind of shootouts and this kind of nonsense, everyone is at risk.”

Stokes hopes to have a fully developed proposal out of committee and to the full council by late Spring.