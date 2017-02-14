Jackson councilman pushing for more security at apartment complexes

By Published:
stokes-and-apartments

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson city councilman Kenneth Stokes is pushing for more security at Jackson apartment complexes.

This comes after last week’s deadly quadruple shooting at Westwood Apartments.

Stokes wants any complex with 25 or more apartments to have at least one security guard.

He plans to introduce the proposal at next Tuesday’s council meeting.

“I think that it’s a lot of people in this city live in apartment complexes and we need to make sure they’re safe,” he said. “Any time you have these kind of shootouts and this kind of nonsense, everyone is at risk.”

Stokes hopes to have a fully developed proposal out of committee and to the full council by late Spring.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s