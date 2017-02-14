Junior League hosts ‘Touch a Truck’ at Pearl Elementary School

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – The Junior League of Jackson teams up with the Mississippi Braves to surprise students in Pearl.

They hosted the “Touch a Truck” event at Pearl Elementary School on Monday, February 13, 2017.

Students were able to explore, climb, and touch emergency response cars and other equipment.

The event is a preview for the free field trip that will be held on March 24th for students. The event will be open to the public on March 25th at Trustmark Park.

