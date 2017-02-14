Mailboxes, traffic signs vandalized in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Clinton Police need your help finding a person responsible for vandalizing mailboxes and traffic signs over the last week.

Clinton officials said they have an image of a suspected vehicle involved in the crime from surveillance video in the area. Police said a silver or gray Dodge pickup truck was in the area around the same time the vandalism happened.

Vandalism to mailboxes is a federal offense.

Anyone with information regarding this crime or the owner of the truck in the photo is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS.