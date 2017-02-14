Man pushing for more wheelchair accessible transportation at Jackson airport

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Two men who use wheelchairs say they were stuck at the Jackson airport for several hours.

The delay was over policies for picking people up at the airport.

Mick Hintz is asking the city to make it easier for people with disabilities to travel around town. He says there are only a couple of taxis that have wheelchair access.

He called one of those services to pick him up from the airport, but he says they had a problem getting to him. He said he and his friend had to wait for three hours to find another car to pick them up.

“Transportation is the most difficult thing about being a person with a disability it’s hard to get anywhere, and our local taxi companies don’t have an accessible van,” he said.

WJTV reached out to the airport about the issue. Below is a response from the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority spokesperson:

“It is unfortunate that our customer had to wait longer than expected during their pickup process. The Jackson Medgar-Evers Wiley Airport prides itself on exceeding customer expectations, and we will continue to make improvements. This was an isolated occurrence where a cab company, which is not currently registered with the City of Jackson and the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority, was attempting to pick up the customer. This registration ensures the proper execution of insurance and safety requirements for a customer to be picked up from the airport. We take the safety of all customers as a top priority, and we like to ensure the best-in-class customer experience. Therefore, we encourage more cab companies that are ADA accessible to register with the City of Jackson.”