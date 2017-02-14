Marijuana found during Morton traffic stop; 1 arrested

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A Jackson man is arrested during a traffic stop on I-20 in Morton.

Hinds County deputies along with Morton Police arrested 30-year-old Jeremy Lane Monday around 6 p.m.

Officers detected the odor of marijuana coming from the car and Lane consented to a search.

The sheriff’s department said during the traffic stop they found more than a pound of hi-grade marijuana in a duffle bag in the trunk. They also found a loaded gun at the driver’s feet.

Lane was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute while possessing a firearm. He was taken to the Scott County Jail.