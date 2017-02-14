Olde Towne Historic District in Clinton added to National Register of Historic Places

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — The City of Clinton’s Olde Towne Historic District has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

According to the application and correspondence with the Department of Archives and History, in the area of architecture, the Olde Town District comprises a locally significant concentration of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings dating from the 1840s to the mid-1960s that are representative of the building forms and stylistic expressions that could be found in small towns throughout Mississippi during that span of years.

Listing in the National Register, the Federal government’s official list of historic properties worthy of preservation, results in the multiple benefits for the promotion and preservation of the district.

“This designation is a win-win for our city and the preservation of our unique historic character. Listing on the register opens the door for Olde Towne businesses and residences to access federal grants for renovation and maintenance of historic properties, while at the same time adding an additional level of protection of properties within the district from neglect and decay. I would like to thank Roy Edwards, Community Development Director and Tara Lytal, Main Street Director for their diligence and dedication to gaining National register of Historic places designation,” stated Mayor Phil Fisher.