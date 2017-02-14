Reinhardt Univ plans vigil for ex-NFL player Quentin Moses

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO Miami Dolphins linebacker Quentin Moses (93) reacts during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets at New Meadowlands Stadium Sunday, Dec. 12, 2010, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Dolphins won the game 10-6. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
FILE PHOTO Miami Dolphins linebacker Quentin Moses (93) reacts during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets at New Meadowlands Stadium Sunday, Dec. 12, 2010, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Dolphins won the game 10-6. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

WALESKA, Ga. (AP) – Reinhardt University is planning a vigil for Quentin Moses, a former NFL linebacker who was as an assistant football coach for the school when he died in a house fire over the weekend.

In a news release, the northern Georgia school invited the public to attend a “Celebration of Life” service on campus at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Moses, his 31-year-old friend Andria Godard and her 10-year-old daughter Jasmine Godard died in a fire Sunday morning in Monroe.

The 33-year-old had been a defensive end for the Georgia Bulldogs and played four seasons with the Miami Dolphins from 2007-2010 as a linebacker.

Reinhardt’s leadership team is also establishing a scholarship fund in Moses’ name to benefit student-athletes at the school. Contributions can be made through the Office of Advancement.

FILE PHOTO Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans players, from left, Reshad Jones, Rennie Curran, Quentin Moses and Fernando, Velasco following their NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2010 in Miami. The Dolphins defeated the Titans 29-17. (AP Photo/Rhona Wise)
FILE PHOTO Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans players, from left, Reshad Jones, Rennie Curran, Quentin Moses and Fernando, Velasco following their NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2010 in Miami. The Dolphins defeated the Titans 29-17. (AP Photo/Rhona Wise)

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s