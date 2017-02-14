Sandusky’s son awaits hearing on child sex abuse allegations

Mark Scolforo and Maryclaire Dale, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
prison, jail cell by AP Graphics AP_0112200787

(AP) Jerry Sandusky’s adult son is in jail, awaiting a preliminary hearing scheduled for next week on child sexual abuse charges.

Police accused 41-year-old Jeffrey Sandusky on Monday of pressuring one teenage girl to send him naked photos and asking her teen sister to give him oral sex.

Sandusky faces 14 charges and his bail is set at $200,000. His lawyer isn’t commenting on the allegations.

University of Pennsylvania professor Richard Gelles says adult men who seek sexual contact with adolescent girls are seeking power over them and can’t have a mature relationship with another adult.

Jeffrey Sandusky is one of six people adopted by Jerry Sandusky. He has regularly attended his father’s court proceedings.

 

