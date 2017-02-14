Surveillance video released after racial slur spray-painted on radio station van

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Surveillance video of the person authorities believe spray-painted a racial slur on a radio station van has been released.The video shows a person walking up to the building near the door.

The van was parked outside of WMPR’s radio station when the incident occurred.

This is also the same radio station that Respect Our Black Dollars President Stanley Wesley host a show. Someone spray-painted his home and left a racist note on the door last week. They also started a fire.

Police are looking into both incidents. It’s still unclear if both incidents are connected at this time.